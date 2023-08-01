'If Fulham don't strengthen, we will go down'

Your Views

Fulham boss Marco Silva said new signings are "crucial" heading into the Premier League season because the squad is "really short".

We asked what you thought of the pre-season games, and where you think signings need to be made.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Keir: We need midfielders and strikers. With Fulham, you can’t say we need X or Y because, as the gaffer said, he needs multiple players in a variety of positions. It seems the Khans don’t understand that it takes more than just a shiny new stand to keep a football team in the Premier League. If Fulham don’t strengthen, we will go down.

Brian: Ever since the Khans took over I've not slept well in pre-season. We get the usual rumours but nothing happens until late in the window, if at all. Whether they don't get the concept, I'm unsure, but Marco must be very concerned with a lightweight squad. Without doubt, we will struggle this season.

Tim: Pre-season so far has shown us that our squad depth needs serious attention. Injuries in key areas will leave us with few options and could mean we have a slow start to the season. Four or five quality players are still required. Typical Fulham - we'll likely do this business on deadline day.

Aidan: I think the season just needs to start better than the pre-season. A new left-back is needed because I'm not sure if Robinson is up to the task. But, to be honest, it was a fairly good pre-season even if we lost two games.

David: Raul Jimenez will be a decent squad player, but we need another striker as I don’t think Vinicius or Muniz are good enough. We can’t compete with the big boys for a £60m signing, so we have to set our sights lower. Could we get another Premier League season out of Jamie Vardy? Would he suit our style of play?

Related Topics