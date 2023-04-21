David Martindale is relishing his team being the underdogs in the three-way battle for two Scottish Premiership top-six spots.

Seventh-place Livingston need to win at Dundee United on Saturday and hope either St Mirren lose at home to Kilmarnock or Hibernian fail to win away to St Johnstone.

"I hope for some twists and turns this weekend because that should hopefully help us get in the top six,” said Martindale.

"I think we're the third favourites of the three teams fighting for the last two top-six places.

"Most years we're probably the bookies' favourite to get relegated so it probably suits us going into this weekend's games as the underdogs.

"I can only focus on what's within our control and that's the Dundee United game. I can't influence the Hibs or St Mirren result so I've just got to focus on trying to get three points on Saturday, as we do most weeks, and see where it takes us.

"If we don't make top six I think internally we'll see it as a little bit of failure because we've had one foot in the door for most of the season.

"The third part of the season, from match-day 23 to now, probably hasn't quite been good enough. We've not had that continuity so we probably see it as having shot ourselves in the foot slightly."