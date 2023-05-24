England manager Gareth Southgate says it is important to support Ivan Toney during his eight-month suspension for breaching the Football Association's betting rules, and says it "won't have any bearing" on his international prospects when his ban ends.

Brentford striker Toney, who made his England debut in March, will not be able to play again until January 2024 - approximately five months before the start of the next European Championships in Germany.

"I have spoken with him," Southgate said. "The ban is the ban, it is what it is. I think he recognised and accepted the punishment.

"What bothers me is we’ve got to look after people. He’s injured at the moment - what does he do about getting fit? How do we give him a structure over the next few months that he can develop himself or be a better person at the end of it?

"I don’t like the idea that we just leave somebody, that they’re not allowed to be a part of the football community, I don’t think that's how we should work and I don’t think that’s how the best rehabilitation programmes would work.

"He knows that we picked him because we felt until there was a charge, he should be allowed to play, and when he comes back, if he plays well, we’ll pick him. It won’t have any bearing, but I think he’ll have additional motivation through what he’s experiencing. I think he’s a resilient guy with great character and we’re here to support him."

