Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Leicester City are in real, real trouble.

Even the most optimistic of fans are searching for a glimpse of hope that could lead their football club to survival in the Premier League.

Three games remain for the Foxes, who are currently two points from safety. With Liverpool at home and Newcastle away to play before West Ham on the final day, things look bleak.

To turn this around, the Foxes need to show the hunger and desire that was, according to James Maddison, missing in the defeat to Fulham.

Relegation would be a disaster for Leicester, and would mark the end of the most successful period in the club's history. It would also set the club back 10 years in their development as a consistent Premier League outfit.

There have been so many missed opportunities for this side to rescue themselves, but many will now wonder now whether they have left it too late.