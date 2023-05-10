Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

I don't want to tempt fate but of all the teams down near the bottom of the table, it's Everton who seem to have run into a bit of form.

There were signs against Leicester that they were looking better going forward and that was certainly the case at the Amex on Monday night. Blues fans would have loved any kind of win, but to score five against a side of Brighton's quality was an amazing result.

So, that leads us to Manchester City on Sunday. Again, a game few outside of Merseyside will expect Everton to win, but don't forget Everton have beaten Arsenal at Goodison already this season. If they can create a big atmosphere, defend really well again, and take their opportunities, then anything is possible. Everton can go into the game with renewed confidence for sure.

Jordan Pickford is the England goalkeeper don't forget and he made some brilliant saves on Monday night. Clearly he could be tested to the max this weekend, but if you had to choose a confident goalkeeper to keep City's wonderful forward line out, it might just be Pickford at the moment.

Other players look rejuvenated – Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure just two examples - with Dominic Calvert-Lewin now giving Everton a focal point up top.

So the game now takes on a fascinating dynamic - Everton still need points with three games left while City still need points to hold off Arsenal at the top.

Goodison Park will be rocking come kick-off at 14:00 BST on Sunday.