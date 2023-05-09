Stevenson extends Hibs stay with one-year deal

Lewis Stevenson has extended his career-long stay with Hibernian after agreeing a new one-year contract.

The 35-year-old left-back sits fourth on the club's all-time appearance list, with 572 games under his belt since making his debut in 2005.

Stevenson is also the only player to have won both the League Cup (2007) and the Scottish Cup (2016) with Hibs.

"Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me and I'd like to play here for the rest of my career," he told Hibs' website.

"I feel pretty good, there are little things I can't do that I did 10 years ago, but I still feel good physically and feel like I can help the team both on and off the pitch.

"I never imagined I'd go on to make as many appearances for Hibs as I have, but I want to keep working hard, playing and have more success here."

Stevenson has made 27 appearances under current manager Lee Johnson this season.

Johnson added: "In this modern day and age, it's not often you have a player that shows the kind of loyalty Lewy has to Hibs.

"He has rightly written his name into the club's history books and I think everyone can see that he's still going strong."