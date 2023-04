Liverpool have cooled their interest in 21-year-old Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol because they believe RB Leipzig's £80m valuation is too high. (Football Insider), external

Mason Mount is a target for the Reds, but Manchester City are also interested in signing the 24-year-old England midfielder, whose contract at Chelsea runs out in summer 2024. (Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany), external

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have registered an interest in Valencia's 20-year-old United States defender Yunus Musah. (90Min), external

Chelsea have no interest in selling England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill this summer, despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham. (Football Insider), external

