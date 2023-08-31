Sheffield United assistant manager Stuart McCall has been speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast looking ahead to United's Premier League game against Everton: "It's not must win, no. We'd love to win but it's not the end of the season if we don't.

"I go back a long time to when I was playing at Bradford and I think we got almost a third of our points in the last five games. We got ten points and I think we finished with 36, but got 10 of them in the last five games. I think Forest went a couple of months last season without picking up a victory, so we don't want that to happen naturally, but we can't put it as a must win game and if we don't win and come away with appoint it's all doom and gloom.

"The lads are settling in, we might hopefully get in a couple more faces before the window closes and as I say there's been some good signs in the new players that we brought in and we'll be ready to give it a go."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds