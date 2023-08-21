Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward, speaking to Sky Sports after the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal: "I think we definitely deserved something out of the game, the way we played as a unit today. We went toe to toe with them and it was one moment that maybe caught us off guard. It is one of those - sometimes you get them and sometimes you don't and this time it went against us.

"You have to make sure you are alert and switched on. Everyone has to come alive when the ball is dead. It is disappointing but we take it on the chin. We know if we play like we did tonight, going toe to toe with one of the best sides in world football right now, we have a great foundation to build on."