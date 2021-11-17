On previous Norwich boss Daniel Farke: "I know Daniel Farke and he's done fantastically at this club. It's never nice for someone to lose their job but I'm also very respectful of the work he's done here. He has left me with some big shoes to fill.

"It has to be a culture thing. I'm not one to judge what's been before, but it's about gaining belief and maintaining it as a group.

"That's got to come first for the players who are the ones having to go out on the pitch."

On facing Southampton in his first game as Norwich boss, after playing them in his final game in charge of Aston Villa two weeks ago: "I have an idea of how Southampton play as we played them in the last game I managed. In a way, that helps more than if we were playing someone completely different.

"But, Southampton beat Aston Villa 1-0, so we have to put in a performance to turn a result around."

Listen to BBC Radio Norfolk's interview with Smith on BBC Sounds