Rodgers on United rumours, Tielemans & fixtures
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking before Leicester face Chelsea in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the Foxes boss:
Questions over whether he could replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United are "disrespectful", Rodgers told the media. "I can’t comment on it because it’s not real. I’m proud to be here at Leicester City. The only thing I’m thinking about is Chelsea and getting ready for that";
On injuries in the squad, he says "most of the guys" have come back from the international break "OK". Youri Tielemans is out "for a few weeks" but should be back before Christmas;
Rodgers says the fixture schedule, with Leicester now having to play 10 games before Christmas, is "relentless". He added: "Now we have a run of games that allow us to get our rhythm. It’s going to be a test for all squads";
On Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel: "They have an outstanding manager and an incredible squad of players who have the confidence of winning a big title."