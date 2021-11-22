Norwich 2-1 Southampton: The pick of the stats
Norwich came from behind to win a Premier League game for the first time since May 2016 (v Watford), ending a 36-game losing run in the top-flight when falling behind at any stage.
Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side since Ralph Hasenhuttl took over the club back in December 2018 (67).
Both side scored in the opening seven minutes - the first time this has happened in a Premier League game since Manchester United v Tottenham in October 2020 (four minutes).