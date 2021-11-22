BBC Sport

Norwich 2-1 Southampton: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Norwich came from behind to win a Premier League game for the first time since May 2016 (v Watford), ending a 36-game losing run in the top-flight when falling behind at any stage.

  • Southampton have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side since Ralph Hasenhuttl took over the club back in December 2018 (67).

  • Both side scored in the opening seven minutes - the first time this has happened in a Premier League game since Manchester United v Tottenham in October 2020 (four minutes).