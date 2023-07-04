Geoff Doyle, Sports Editor, BBC Three Counties Radio

Luton Town have made their first couple of pre-season signings and it gives Hatters fans an idea of what sort of recruitment will be done in the summer as they prepare for the Premier League season. It immediately seems there is long-term planning going on.

Forward Chiedozie Ogbene was signed form Rotherham on a free transfer. He's just turned 26, is highly regarded, had a good season in the Championship and has plenty of scope for improvement.

Defender Mads Andersen arrives from Barnsley. He's 25, was Player of the Year at Oakwell, in the League One team of the season and impressed in his three seasons in the Championship.

Fans of other Premier League teams might scoff at these signings as their team pay millions for so-called stars. But Luton are being canny.

These two are hungry young players who have impressed in the tier below the Premier League. Both are said to be very good characters. Can they and the rest of the Hatters players do it in the top tier? We'll find out. But if it is a bit too soon for them and the team we know they can do it in the Championship.

And that's the point. Luton will give it a good go in the Premier League. Finishing 17th will be the target. But if they do get relegated these two will help mount the next Premier League charge.

They haven't cost Luton much money. And at the end of the season the Hatters either get another £100m give or take if they stay up or about £50m if they go down with the first parachute payment.

Luton aren't going to throw millions at players in this transfer market. This is a long-term thing and it's very shrewd.