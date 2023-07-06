Celtic fan Rodgers 'can separate business and pleasure' says Hart

Joe Hart says "exceptional" Brendan Rodgers has clearly outlined his demands as Celtic set out to defend their domestic treble.

Hart has faced Rodgers as an opposing manager south of the border, but he is "excited" to work under the Northern Irishman this season.

"He's a lovely person, first and foremost, which is most important - I've actually bumped into him a few times on holidays!" Hart said in a media conference., external

"He's a very successful manager with huge drive. He's laid it on the line - he stood in front of us and let us know how proud he was of what we done last year but that we know need to build on it, try and improve and push each other.

"He's super positive, you can tell that he absolutely loves the club. If you take his managerial hat off, he's a Celtic fan, but he's made it very clear that he is able to separate business and pleasure, and we're here for business.

"His messages have been clear and I'm really excited to work under him."