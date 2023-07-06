Arsenal are "saying goodbye to a fantastic player and person" as Granit Xhaka leaves the Gunners to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The German club have signed Xhaka in a deal worth 25m euros (£21.4m).

"It has been an incredible journey together for him and he has given absolutely everything for this club," said Mikel Arteta. "The influence Granit has had on his team mates on the pitch and colleagues at the club, will tell you just how popular he is.

“We cannot thank Granit enough for his service and contribution to this club over the years. We wish Granit and his family all the best in the next step of their lives.

"We are saying goodbye to a fantastic player and person loved by all of us."

Sporting Director Edu added: "Granit has been a big part of our club for a long time. He has given us great commitment and quality over the years, playing such an important role in our progression and success.

"He leaves us with our huge respect and thanks. We wish Granit all the best for the future."