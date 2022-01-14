Wood 'a powerful signing' - Howe

Eddie Howe has heaped praise on striker Chris Wood after the New Zealand international joined the Magpies from Burnley.

The Newcastle boss called the move "a powerful signing" after securing the services of Wood for £25m.

"Really pleased with signing of Chris. Fits in really well to team, he's experienced, ready to play, done very well historically for Burnley, knows the Premier League and gives us something different, all that makes it a powerful signing".

Howe also described the signing of Wood as a "necessity" but said that was the case for all signings.

"I think every player that you sign is a necessity signing. Otherwise, you wouldn't sign them. He’s someone that we needed, I felt we needed a focal point in our attack, we needed someone that can score goals.

"We need someone that can lead the line. And for me, we need someone that can give us something slightly different to what we currently have."