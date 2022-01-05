Your Wolves gossip round-up

We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Wolves transfer gossip to drop so far:

Wanderers are interested in bringing full-back Matt Doherty back to Molineux for a second spell in the Midlands, with the Republic of Ireland defender having fallen well down the pecking order at Tottenham (Football Insider) , external.

Atletico Madrid are interested in taking former Wolves' former Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo back to Spain after losing Kieran Trippier to Newcastle (Marca) , external.

Wolves will not be put off plans to sign on-loan South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig despite a hamstring injury that is set to keep him out for several weeks (Football Insider), external.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.