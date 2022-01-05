Your Wolves gossip round-up
- Published
We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Wolves transfer gossip to drop so far:
Wanderers are interested in bringing full-back Matt Doherty back to Molineux for a second spell in the Midlands, with the Republic of Ireland defender having fallen well down the pecking order at Tottenham (Football Insider), external.
Atletico Madrid are interested in taking former Wolves' former Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo back to Spain after losing Kieran Trippier to Newcastle (Marca), external.
Wolves will not be put off plans to sign on-loan South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig despite a hamstring injury that is set to keep him out for several weeks (Football Insider), external.
Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.
You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.