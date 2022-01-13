Potter on Bissouma, injuries & Palace
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton's match against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Here are the key lines:
Lewis Dunk won’t be involved, but Potter hopes he will start training with the team again from Sunday.
Adam Webster has had a good week of training and will be available.
On Yves Bissouma transfer speculation, Potter said "players at this level know that this time of year there is speculation" and they have to focus on their football and let all the other stuff take care of itself.
On recalling Moises Caicedo, Potter said "with a packed January and February it felt like the right thing to do" because he has had good experiences for club and country during his loan spell which be invaluable.
With recent results, Potter said "we’re probably about right where we are in terms of points" and he will worry about the league table at the end of May.
On facing Crystal Palace, Potter expects "a good game between two footballing sides" and said he is looking forward to the atmosphere.
He added: "We understand the rivalry and the passion and we want to experience that in a controlled way".
Potter said he has been "really impressed" with what Palace have done and the progress they have made under Patrick Vieira.