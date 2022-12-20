'No Hibs exit for Cabraja', injury concern for Tait

On-loan striker Momodou Bojang looks set to be part of a January clear out at Hibernian, but left-back Marijan Cabraja won't be leaving Easter Road, despite reports suggesting the Croatian was heading for an early exit. (Daily Record), external

Hibs midfielder Dylan Tait, currently on loan at Arbroath, could miss the rest of the season after damaging his knee at the weekend. (Scotsman), external

