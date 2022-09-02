Patrick Vieira says Crystal Palace have enough “to be competitive” despite being unable to close deals for some targets during the transfer window.

Vieira secured four signings – Malcolm Ebiowei, Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure and Chris Richards during the summer window.

"You identify players, discuss with clubs and see if they are prepared to let players go,” Vieira said. “Some will say yes and some will say no, but it's not easy to bring players.

"People can get really frustrated when you see the money spent in the Premier League, but you need to understand who we are as a football club. We work our best, try hard to bring players because we always want to improve the squad.

"If you don't find that player, for whatever reason, you have to move on. I believe we have enough in house to be competitive."