We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Crystal Palace beaten at Manchester City, despite having an initial two-goal lead.

Here are some of your replies:

Gary: The only real difference between the two sides was Haaland. Mitchell was too slow closing down Bernardo for his goal. City without Haaland? We would have won. Ayew's goal should have been allowed. Why didn't VAR take a look? At 3-0 Palace, it would have been all over.

Sam: Strong performance for the first hour, but the result could have been 4-0 if it wasn't for two big City errors. I'm concerned that we don't have effective cover at the back. All City's goals came after Mitchell first went down with his injury. Chris Richards looks a promising player but must get sharper in positioning and movement.

Clive: We were fantastic in the first half - our defence and our attack was very efficient going on the counter and pressing them. Furthermore, I think Edouard should not have been taken off for Will Hughes because it left us with no attack. Edouard was the only one who could damage their defence, even off the ball with the runs he makes.