Bruno Fernandes has urged his team-mates to believe in the "process" under Erik ten Hag and says Sunday's Manchester derby defeat must lead to improvement.

Speaking after the 6-3 loss, he said: "I think the attitude and the belief from the beginning was not the best and I think it was that that caused us many problems and made us concede early goals.

"After we have to run back the result and obviously I think the second half was much better.

"Obviously we are really disappointed but now it's time to focus on the next game and understand that we have to get back in the performances that we did before - in the belief and everything, in the togetherness principle – and understand that this cannot get us down.

"It has to make us improve for the future."

The midfielder said "that's obvious" when reminded that there are still improvements to be made under Ten Hag.

H﻿e added: "We knew that it was going to be a tough game, but we had tough games before and we have won it.

"So, I think it's about mentality, attitude, togetherness and belief in the process."