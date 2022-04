The Hammers make the short trip to West London in the Premier League on Sunday, as they face Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Ten-man West Ham stayed on track for their first European semi-final since 1976 by battling to a draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon on Wednesday.

So, with the second leg next week in Lyon, should David Moyes rest some of his squad? Or should he go all out attack on the Bees?

It's time to pick your Hammers line-up to face Brentford