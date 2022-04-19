Transfer news: Gunners leading race to sign Asensio

Arsenal lead the pack of Premier League clubs tracking Real Madrid's 26-year-old Spain winger Marco Asensio. AC Milan appeared to be in the driving seat for his signature, but the Serie A club rejected his wage demands. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian), external

Lyon are among the clubs striker Alexandre Lacazette is in talks with about a free-agent move in the summer. (Canal Plus - in French), external

Fulham want Arsenal's England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun on loan next year, with the Cottagers on the brink of promotion to the Premier League. The 20-year-old United States-born forward is on a season-long loan at Middlesbrough.(Mail Plus - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column