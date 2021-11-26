Manchester City tasted Carabao Cup defeat for the first time in five years back in October as West Ham edged a goalless encounter 5-3 on penalties.

Pep Guardiola's side's total dominance of the competition ended when Phil Foden fired his penalty wide and the Hammers took advantage at a raucous London Stadium.

City had 25 shots on goal but could not break down a defiant home defence, with reserve keeper Alphonse Areola in inspired form.

Since then, West Ham have beaten Liverpool and moved up to fourth in the table despite defeat at Wolves in their last game.

It is six years since West Ham took away anything from a visit to Etihad Stadium, although they did push City close in a 2-1 defeat back in February.