How many players will Lage have available?

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

As always, it seems, the first pressing question for Bruno Lage in his pre-Chelsea news conference - due at about 13:00 GMT - will be around the number of players he has available.

Covid is of course a worry, though Lage pointed out again earlier this week that Wolves’ players and staff are "fully vaccinated". Hopefully that will help to keep the club's Covid problems comparatively minimal, but little can be taken for granted in these times.

That aside, Lage lost two more players from his squad within 15 minutes of the start of Wednesday’s win at Brighton, with Rayan Ait-Nouri withdrawing during the warm-up and Hwang Hee-chan having to be replaced. Updates are awaited with due concern as they prepare to face a third title-challenger in as many weekends.

His reflections on Wednesday’s win, a relatively rare occasion when Wolves played without Raul Jimenez, will be of interest. Adama Traore’s absence from the starting line-up was unexpected, and may draw more questions, although he ended up playing most of the match in any case, after replacing the unlucky Hwang.

Questions about potential transfers in January are almost certain, as is a non-committal response. Few managers would be keen to reveal their hand at this stage.