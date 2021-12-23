Burnley v Everton: What happened last time?

Burnley face Everton on Boxing Day for the third time in four years and will be hoping for a better result this time.

Everton have won both previous games, 5-1 at Turf Moor in 2018 and then 1-0 the following season at Goodison Park.

They also won under the lights in Merseyside when these sides last met in the Premier League back in September.

Winless Burnley took the lead with a Ben Mee header from a corner but Rafa Benitez's side came storming back to clinch their third win in the opening four games.

Andros Townsend inspired the comeback, first setting up Michael Keane to equalise then spanking a 25-yard drive into the top corner to put the Toffees ahead.

Fellow summer signing Demarai Gray completed the scoring when he moved onto Abdoulaye Doucoure's through ball and finished past Nick Pope.