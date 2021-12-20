Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says the "mental effect" of Covid cases in the Chelsea camp will have stifled them during Sunday's draw at Wolves.

Chelsea put in a request to postpone the game after increasing numbers of positive tests within the camp at Stamford Bridge but it was rejected by the Premier League.

They ended up scoreless at Molineux with boss Thomas Tuchel only naming four outfield players on the bench.

"When I listen to what Tuchel is saying, it's the mental effect on his players that he's concerned about," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It's the uncertainty about things you don't control of and how to ask players to be 100% focused on the game when their team-mates are testing positive.

"Everything is up in the air."

Despite the Covid cases, Reo-Coker's former team-mate Carlton Cole says Chelsea still had enough in reserve to win the game.

"They had 11 first-team players on the pitch and a bench of first-team players too," he said. "If Tuchel had won the game, he wouldn't have complained."

