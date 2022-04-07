Michail Antonio has revealed he was "fuming" when Jarrod Bowen tucked home the rebound from his saved shot in the 2-1 win against Everton last Sunday.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio joked: "When he's off celebrating behind the goal, look at my face. I am fuming.

"I really wanted to cut in on my right but Ben Godfrey was coming across so I had to go across the keeper with my left foot and he's made a good save.

"It drops to Bowen - which it does all the time - and he puts it in the back of the net. That boy can score goals!

"Honestly though, I'm happy the team won and I got man-of-the-match so I did make my contribution."

Antonio has a running competition with fellow host Callum Wilson for who will score the most goals this season.

"When you were going through on goal, I was thinking: "This guy needs to pass to someone - don't shoot as it might go out of the stadium!" Wilson laughed.

Listen to Antonio and Wilson reflect on their team's recent performances here, exclusively on BBC Sounds