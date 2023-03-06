Johnson on Ron Gordon, Rangers and Europe aspirations

Lee Johnson has been addressing the media ahead of his side's meeting with Rangers on Wednesday night.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • Says he and his players must "put on a performance everyone is proud of" on another emotional day celebrating Ron Gordon's life.

  • His side "truly believe" they can get something against Rangers.

  • A win would be a "statement" things are moving in the right direction.

  • He wants the fans to be "dusting off their passports" with European football the goal.

SNS