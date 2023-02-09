We asked your thoughts on Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows joining Aberdeen.

Here's what you had to say about the club's future:

Stuart: Really sorry to see him go, need to get his replacement in and bring stability back to the club.

Mike: I wish Alan all the very best in his new role at Aberdeen. He has worked non-stop for Motherwell. No doubt there will be some people moaning about it but in their life have they worked at the same firm all their days? More pressing matters is the team need to show a lot of respect to the supporters and be proud to be picked for the 'Well.

Joe: It's obvious that something is fundamentally wrong at Motherwell as we are losing our best people to other clubs - good luck to Alan Burrows but I always thought he was a die-hard Motherwell fan similar to Keith Lasley - looks like money talks.

Thomas: I'm 70 years old and this is the worst Motherwell team I've seen in 30 years. The players aren't good enough to play for us. We need a manager with experience. The man I'm thinking about is Neil Lennon - whether he would take the job I don't know, but I'm convinced that he's one man who would go into the dressing room and ruffle a few feathers.

Jack: On and off the field of play we have serious issues. There’s a sense of doom now.