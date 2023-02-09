No Burrows replacement yet

Motherwell have issued a statement following the news that Alan Burrows has been appointed as the chief executive at Aberdeen.

Burrows announced his Fir Park departure last month, having been in the role since 2014, and Motherwell say that his exit will now take place sooner than first planned.

"The board had already commissioned a recruitment agent to lead on the identification of a suitable replacement, and we intend to conclude that process as soon as possible," chairman Jim McMahon said in the official club statement.

"In the meantime, Alan will continue to work as hard as he always does, alongside the experienced and talented senior management team across the various departments. My fellow Directors and I stand ready and will, if required, be on hand to assist in any aspect during this transition period."