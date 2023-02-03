Callum Wilson is delighted Newcastle have signed Anthony Gordon - and has revealed the cheeky way he welcomed the former Everton man to St James' Park.

Gordon was booked for a scuffle with Kieran Trippier when the two sides met in October and Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast how he greeted the teenage forward.

"I walked into the canteen and he was sat there at a table, next to Tripps," he said. "I ran in and threw a hand grenade in there asking, 'when we getting the boxing gloves out, lads?'

"They burst out laughing and it really broke the ice. They were already talking anyway. We'll welcome any top player."

Wilson recognised it would have been tricky for Gordon to leave his boyhood club, but backed him to succeed at St James' Park.

"He would obviously have been gutted to leave but we have welcomed him with open arms," he said. "With the project here at Newcastle, it is so hard to turn down."

What are Wilson's predictions for the game against co-host Michail Antonio's West Ham on Saturday?

