BBC Radio 5 Live's George Cummins has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Aaron Ramsdale: Eyebrows were raised when the keeper was signed for big money, but he is Mikel Arteta’s number one and now a firm fans' favourite. His superb stop to thwart a James Maddison free-kick at Leicester's King Power Stadium is probably the Premier League's save of the season.

Ben White: "He’s had a brilliant season," his manager said in March. At the heart of Arsenal’s defence, White has played 32 games for the Gunners in the league this season and is central to how they play out from the back now.

Bukayo Saka: The young winger hasn’t let England’s Euro 2020 final defeat, and his own personal penalty shootout heartbreak, affect him. He has come back stronger than ever and is one of the first names on Arteta's teamsheet. Loved by his team-mates, he has contributed 11 goals in the league this season.

Martin Odegaard: Quietly gone about his business since he joined from Real Madrid in the summer. Crucial to the team's link-up play around the box, the Norwegian finished the season as Arsenal captain.

Who gets your vote? Choose here