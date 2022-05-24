Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

Rating: 1/10. I thought I’d exhausted the list of adjectives to describe just how woeful this season has been, but just realised not once have I used lamentable. In fact, if Susie Dent could find us a 17th Century word that mashes together woeful, gutless, pathetic, joyless, abject and lamentable, then that’d be the season we’ve just had. Hopefully that conjures up the sheer horror and bleakness of it all.

Best performance: Watford 0-3 Norwich City. Considering we only managed a miserable five wins, I’m not exactly spoilt for choice, but I suppose it would have to be the 3-0 victory at Watford in January, on a Friday night in front of the Sky cameras. And to think we finished that game so full of hope...

Player of the season: Easy one. Teemu Pukki by a mile as he was the only City player who looked remotely at home in the division, and that was invariably when asked to play as a lone striker against a back three or four. To have scored 11 goals and added three assists when being asked to fly solo in that abomination of a team was a remarkable feat.

Player whose time is up: Far too many to mention. Although I should say we’ll not miss any of the high-profile loan players who we brought in, including Billy Gilmour, Brandon Williams and Mathias Normann. What we already have isn’t particularly good, but none of those made us better.

Opposition player you'd love: Emi Buendia. Obviously we’d all love Kevin de Bruyne, but it was Buendia – who left us for Villa last summer – who would have made such a difference to us this season. We missed his work-rate, his tenacity, his eye for a pass, his ability to drift, and his supreme technical ability. What a player.

Happy with your manager? No. But equally it’s impossible to blame either Dean Smith or Daniel Farke when they were both handed such a technically poor and lily-livered squad to work with. Unfortunately, Smith wasn’t able to get anything resembling a tune out of them and so has few credits in the bank if we start next season in the Championship poorly.

One learning to take into next season: Self-funding doesn’t work in the Premier League. A noble and worthy ideal it may be, but football isn’t going to hang around waiting for Norwich City and for their self-funding model to become global. We’ll also take on board (again) that the Premier League is really not bothered about having teams like Norwich City in it.

