Manchester United have identified Everton's England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 24, as the ideal striker to sign. (Sun), external

AC Milan are already in talks over a permanent deal for right-back Diogo Dalot, who had a loan spell at the San Siro last season, but Real Madrid have also entered the race to sign the 22-year-old. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

United target Takehiro Tomiyasu has been the subject of a 15m euro (£12.9m) bid from Tottenham, while Atalanta are also interested in in the 22-year-old Bologna and Japan defender. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Red Devils left-back Reece Devine, 19, is poised to join St Johnstone on loan. (The Courier), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column