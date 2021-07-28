Every season, a group of young players make the first big step on the journey to becoming Premier League stars - and is this the one for Liam Delap?

The departure of Sergio Aguero means that, as it stands, Manchester City go into next season with Gabriel Jesus as their only recognised centre-forward.

Pep Guardiola obviously has options, with Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling both able to operate as a false nine, and could significantly boost their numbers if they turn their interest in Tottenham's Harry Kane into a signed and sealed transfer.

Barring such a big move, though, they may turn to one of their own academy lads - 18-year-old striker Liam Delap.

Signed from Derby in 2018, the son of former Stoke player Rory scored 24 times in 20 Under-23 games last season, netted his first senior goal in a Carabao Cup third-round win over Bournemouth and made his Premier League bow.

It is not often that a young player breaks through into one of the truly elite Premier League clubs, especially a striker - but if Delap can, it could prove a very cost-effective masterstroke.

