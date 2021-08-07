Leicester v Man City: Confirmed team news
Brendan Rodgers has named a strong-looking Leicester side, with starts for the likes of James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and FA Cup match-winner Youri Tielemans.
Summer signing Ryan Bertrand makes his debut while Harvey Barnes makes his first appearance since February after recovering from a serious knee injury.
Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.
Subs: Ward, Thomas, Benkovic, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumaré, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka.
Jack Grealish is named on the Manchester City bench two days after his British record £100m move from Aston Villa.
Teenager winger Sam Edozie makes his debut, with fellow academy graduate Cole Palmer also handed a start.
Fernandinho captains the side while there are also starts for Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.
Man City XI: Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer, Mahrez, Edozie, Torres.
Subs: Carson, Grealish, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Sandler, Couto, Doyle, Gomes, Knight.