Leicester v Man City: Confirmed team news

Brendan Rodgers has named a strong-looking Leicester side, with starts for the likes of James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and FA Cup match-winner Youri Tielemans.

Summer signing Ryan Bertrand makes his debut while Harvey Barnes makes his first appearance since February after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Ricardo, Amartey, Soyuncu, Bertrand, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Thomas, Benkovic, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumaré, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka.