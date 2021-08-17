Barcelona are interested in signing Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 31, from Arsenal and are willing to offer Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho as part of a deal. (Sky Sports)

The club could be willing to offload Aubameyang because does not see eye to eye with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. (talkSPORT)

Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, 22, could be one step closer to a return to Arsenal, after the Norway player's agents flew to London to discuss a season-long loan deal. (Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was the subject of a bid from Roma earlier in the summer, has signed a new contract with the Gunners. (Guardian)

Hector Bellerin is desperate to leave Arsenal this summer, with Inter Milan monitoring the 26-year-old Spain right-back. (The Athletic, subscription required)

The Gunners are contemplating a swap deal with Barcelona that would see Bellerin return to the club where he began his career and 22-year-old Brazil defender Emerson Royal move to north London. (Star)

Juventus are set to agree a 35m euro fee with Sassuolo for Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 23, leaving Arsenal out of the race for his signature. (Fabrizio Romano)

