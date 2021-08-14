Watford 3-2 Aston Villa: Munoz reaction

Watford boss Xisco Munoz, speaking to BBC Sport: "Today was an amazing day. Perfect because we meet with our fans, they give a good support and I am very happy because a very important three points.

"An amazing performance, the team was very hungry. We need to keep going. The team was hungry and this is important. I am very happy for the guys because they worked very hard and they are happy because they won this important three points.

"We know what is the Premier League, we know about Aston Villa and we know we can have a little mistake and if you have a mistake then they have very good players."