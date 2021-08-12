What are the Covid-19 protocols for United fans?

Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of capacity crowds for the first time since March 2020.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions will see stadiums have no social distancing measures in place in the stands, but there will be random Covid-19 status checks as fans enter grounds.

There remains uncertainty on whether 'vaccine passports' will be introduced from October 2021.

So what are the rules at Old Trafford this season?

- No mandatory Covid-19 checks, but Manchester United will follow the current Premier League guidelines, including potential spot checks.

- "The club is in the process of reviewing its operational procedures and policies to accommodate the proposed checks, along with any implications for fans and staff," said a club statement.

- "Following this, and after consultation with our fan groups, we will confirm details of how the measures will work and at which future home game they will begin. Checks will not take place at our home game against Leeds United this Saturday."

Read how all Premier League clubs are preparing for the return of fans