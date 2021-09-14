BBC Sport

Young Boys v Man Utd: The key stats

Published

  • Young Boys have lost their previous two games against Manchester United - both group matches in the 2018-19 season.

  • United have won 50% of their Champions League games against Swiss opponents (four wins, two draws, two losses), with all of those matches coming in the group stage against Basel or Young Boys.

  • The Reds have lost their opening Champions League game in only one of their past 21 campaigns in the competition - a 2-1 defeat by Paris St-Germain in 2015-16 season.