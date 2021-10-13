Manchester City defender Kyle Walker said it was a "bad night" for England as the Three Lions were held to a 1-1 draw with Hungary at Wembley in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate's side remain on course to qualify for Qatar as group winners with two games remaining.

“We’ve set such a high standard for ourselves and we probably fell below par tonight – but it’s a point in the right direction," Walker told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We knew it would be difficult but I feel when they’re coming to Wembley we need to do more in front of goal.

"We’re a massive nation now so teams are going to come and set up differently. They were always going to tire but they’re a good, organised team. We were probably below par today.

“We need to do better. There’s still two important games coming up and we need maximum points from them – that’s what we expect from ourselves. A step in the right direction, a point on the board but let’s just move on. It’s a bad night.”

