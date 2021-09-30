Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late goal secured a point for Everton in a six-goal thriller at Old Trafford as they held United to a 3-3 draw in February 2021.

The Reds were 2-0 up at the break with Edinson Cavani kicking off the scoring with a header from a Marcus Rashford cross, followed by a superb Bruno Fernandes finish from just outside the box.

Carlo Ancelotti's side worked their way back into the game after Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez scored just minutes apart to bring the scores level.

It seemed as if a 70th-minute goal from Scott McTominay had sealed the win for Manchester United as they headed into stoppage time.

But as the clock ticked into the fifth minute of injury time, Calvert-Lewin took advantage of weak defending from a Lucas Digne free-kick to stab in from close range.

The draw left United two points behind Manchester City having played two games more, while Everton moved into European places in sixth position.