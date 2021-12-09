Manchester City v Wolves: Last time out

Manchester City welcome Wolves this weekend but what happened last time the two sides met?

Pep Guardiola's side made it 21 consecutive wins in all competitions with, ultimately, a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo's visitors had threatened to salvage an unlikely point when Conor Coady equalised Leandro Dendoncker's early own goal.

But, in the final 10 minutes, City flexed their muscles as Gabriel Jesus (twice) and the red-hot Riyad Mahrez put the home side out of sight.

Guardiola described his team as having "been through hell and back" in their incredible run and this result stretched their lead at the top to 15 points.

It left Wolves 12th in the table, 11 points off the top four and 11 points clear of the bottom three.