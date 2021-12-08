Brentford v Watford: Head-to-head stats
Brentford’s 2-0 win against Watford in this fixture in the Championship last season ended a 13-game winless league run for the Bees against the Hornets, that stretched back to 1977 (drawn five, lost eight).
This will be the first-ever top-flight meeting between Brentford and Watford - the two sides having already previously met in the second, third and fourth tiers of English football.
Watford will be just the second side that Brentford have faced in each of the top four divisions of English league football, as well as both major domestic cup competitions, after Brighton & Hove Albion.