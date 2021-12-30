BBC Sport

Leicester v Norwich: What happened last time they met?

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Leicester host Norwich at King Power Stadium on Saturday but what happened the last time the two sides faced off?

Norwich's tough re-introduction to life in the top flight continued as they suffered a third defeat in three games, beaten 2-1 by the Foxes at Carrow Road.

After 3-0 and 5-0 defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, Daniel Farke's Canaries were far more competitive in this encounter and unfortunate not to claim a point.

Jamie Vardy punished on-loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams' error to put Leicester ahead but Teemu Pukki levelled from the spot after the video assistant referee spotted Caglar Soyuncu's foul on Pierre Lees-Melou.

However, VAR would later deny Norwich an equaliser, ruling out a Kenny McLean header for offside against Todd Cantwell after Marc Albrighton's deflected effort put Leicester back ahead.

The Canaries did move off bottom spot, above Arsenal, courtesy of Pukki's goal - Norwich's first of the season - while Leicester claimed a second win in their opening three games.