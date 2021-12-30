Leicester v Norwich: What happened last time they met?

Leicester host Norwich at King Power Stadium on Saturday but what happened the last time the two sides faced off?

Norwich's tough re-introduction to life in the top flight continued as they suffered a third defeat in three games, beaten 2-1 by the Foxes at Carrow Road.

After 3-0 and 5-0 defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, Daniel Farke's Canaries were far more competitive in this encounter and unfortunate not to claim a point.

Jamie Vardy punished on-loan Manchester United defender Brandon Williams' error to put Leicester ahead but Teemu Pukki levelled from the spot after the video assistant referee spotted Caglar Soyuncu's foul on Pierre Lees-Melou.

However, VAR would later deny Norwich an equaliser, ruling out a Kenny McLean header for offside against Todd Cantwell after Marc Albrighton's deflected effort put Leicester back ahead.

The Canaries did move off bottom spot, above Arsenal, courtesy of Pukki's goal - Norwich's first of the season - while Leicester claimed a second win in their opening three games.