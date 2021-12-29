Arsenal will have to pay Lyon £38m to sign 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. (Globo, via Football.London), external

Meanwhile, Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick, 25, is a target for a number of Premier League clubs - he has been watched by Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham in recent months - but Bayer Leverkusen are in no hurry to sell a player who is under contract until 2025. (90 Min), external

