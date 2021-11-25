Hasenhuttl keeps 'trust' in McCarthy

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he will maintain “trust” in Alex McCarthy when Southampton face Liverpool despite a poor display from his goalkeeper in last weekend’s defeat by Norwich.

Hasenhuttl’s side were just the second side to lose to the Canaries this season.

Asked if McCarthy was now under pressure from back-up keeper Fraser Forster because of his below-par attempts for both Norwich goals, Hasenhuttl said: “Everybody is under pressure from someone else otherwise we wouldn’t do a good job.

“This is a goalkeeper. Everybody has to feel like ‘there is somebody putting pressure on me and I have to bring the best performance’. Alex didn’t bring the best performance last week, he knows it, I know it, everybody knows it. He has seen the two goals, on a normal day he makes the saves and we win this game.

“This is the crucial situation for a keeper, he makes a mistake and it’s a goal. But I also remember this season the Watford game he makes an unbelievable save and we win the three points and more games where there are unbelievable saves to keep us in the game.

“I know after one bad game changing immediately would be horrible. This is the last thing you want to do, to confuse him and not give him the trust."