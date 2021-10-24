West Ham v Tottenham: Confirmed team news
West Ham are unchanged from the side that won 1-0 at Everton last Sunday.
That means Michail Antonio leads the line with Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma playing just behind the forward.
West Ham: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio.
Subs: Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Dawson, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Ashby.
Tottenham made 11 changes for the midweek Europa Conference League loss to Vitesse but revert to the same starting XI that beat Newcastle last weekend.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas Moura, Ndombele, Son, Kane.
Subs: Sanchez, Gil Salvatierra, Rodon, Lo Celso, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Davies.